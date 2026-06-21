Chris Bell's promising future gives Dolphins a difficult decision to make

The Miami Dolphins wide receivers struggled to get their timing right with new quarterback Malik Willis during OTAs. That's expected. Training camp is where it comes together.

On the field, Miami's rookies got a taste of the South Florida heat, but while they were out knocking down Gatorade and balancing their electrolytes, the Dolphins' hope for their WR unit was off on the sideline pedaling a stationary bike.

Caleb Douglas may have been the Dolphins' first receiver drafted by the Dolphins in this year's class, but it's Chris Bell who carries the weight of higher expectations, and the Dolphins need to protect him from himself.

Miami Dolphins should strongly consider keeping Chris Bell on the bench to start the season

Bell is expected to become the Dolphins' number one receiver once he is healthy. Those expectations make his health a priority. With the 2026 season likely to be nothing more than a developmental year for most players and positions, keeping Bell safely off the field until there are no questions about his recovery is imperative.

We are not talking about a first-round pick that everyone is banking on becoming an immediate impact player. Jon-Eric Sullivan was asked about his decision to draft Bell, and his reply was crystal clear. "We are investing in our future," Sullivan said.

That future is beyond the 2026 season. If Bell starts the season on the sidelines, no one should care. If he is able to play late in the season, getting him more than mental reps would make sense, but there is no need to rush him back. No need to put him on the field if there is even a remote question mark about his long-term health.

The Dolphins' WR room is in transition. There are average veterans mixed with rookies and inexperienced third-year players. Bell's resume stands above them, but he has to recover first.

What Miami has to avoid is the need to use a high draft pick on another WR next year. They need a quarterback; they could potentially need another CB as well. Bell, Douglas, and late-round pick Kevin Coleman hold the hopes of Miami's WR future.