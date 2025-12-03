Chris Grier’s last Dolphins gamble is paying off far more than expected

Chris Grier made a lot of mistakes in his tenure as general manager of the Miami Dolphins that ultimately led to him parting ways with the organization at the end of October.

Fans will always remember his many mistakes, as opposed to his occasional big hits as both a drafter and a negotiator. That's just part of the deal when you fail at building a capable roster.

However, there is one move that Grier made prior to his exit that the Dolphins are benefiting from on a week-to-week basis during the 2025 season.

Chris Grier bringing Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins looks better each week

Trading disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a must this past offseason. It was only a matter of when, not if, the Dolphins would trade the former All-Pro and what kind of compensation they could expect in return. What the Dolphins fan base did not expect, though, was that it would result in a reunion with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But after 12 games into the season, many are glad that it did.

Fitzpatrick was one of the heroes in Miami's chaotic win over the Saints in Week 13, returning an interception for two crucial points after New Orleans was looking to tie the game up late.

In addition to the two-point INT, Fitzpatrick finished the day with seven total tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. The terrific performance sparked conversation back to the offseason when the Dolphins brought Fitzpatrick back in the deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and as to who won the trade between the two teams. And as Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post pointed out, Grier deserves credit for the trade that brought Fitzpatrick back to South Florida in exchange for Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Despite making the Pro Bowl in his last three seasons with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick did not look like his dominant self in his last days with Pittsburgh. Thus, with the opportunity to get Ramsey, they were willing to move off of Fitzpatrick. Miami, knowing they were going to lose Ramsey and already desperately needing help in the defensive backfield, was happy to oblige.

Fans were understandably skeptical when the deal was made. After all, Fitzpatrick already had an ugly exit from the team that drafted him in Round 1 less than a year and a half before shipping him off to Pittsburgh. But that ugly turmoil primarily stemmed from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Grier knew that and found a way to kill two birds with one stone.

Netting Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Ramsey, who no longer wanted to be in Miami, and Smith, who was seeking a payday, points to some of the successes Grier had as the Dolphins' GM and why he stuck around longer than he should have. While he had clear misses in the NFL Draft -- particularly, in Round 1 -- Grier did hit on several of the trades he made, and this was a last example.

Fitzpatrick's showing on Sunday earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors by PFF. He's been a key component in the Dolphins' resurgence to win three straight games and four of the last five in their desperation attempt at the postseason.

Fitzpatrick will do all that he can to help Miami's playoff chances this season, but his future beyond this year with the organization looks bleak. The Dolphins could look to trade the veteran safety, but that ship may have already sailed after they failed to move him before the trade deadline. And with $15.6 million due to him in 2026 and nearing 30 years of age, Fitzpatrick could be a cut candidate for Miami.

With a new regime expected to come in, the latter alternative seems to be the most likely option. Nevertheless, trading for Fitzpatrick was one of the brighter moves Grier made in his final days for the long-term betterment of the organization -- even though he's no longer around to be a part of it.