Chris Grier’s latest Dolphins trade proves he isn’t worried about job security

Chris Grier isn't worried about his future with the Miami Dolphins, and he just proved it.

The Dolphins had one pick remaining in Round 4, but instead of bolstering their defensive secondary, adding to their defensive front seven, or even continuing to build their offensive line, the Dolphins opted to get out of the round altogether.

Miami was set to pick in the No. 116 spot when it traded the pick to the Houston Texans. The Dolphins, at least for now, have moved out of the fourth round entirely after also trading their fourth-round compensatory pick to the Raiders to draft Jonah Savaiinaea in Round 2.

The Dolphins' returns have been good, so long as the general manager is secure in the job. Miami received the Texans' sixth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2026. Miami will also send No. 224, one of their three seventh-round selections this year, to the Texans.

Chris Grier's trade with Houston is further proof his job with the Dolphins is safe

Executives who are worried about their jobs don't waste draft capital for future draft picks they may not be around to use. In the case of Grier, who has been placed by the media and fans on the hot seat, he doesn't seem too concerned about his job security in the general manager position.

The Dolphins could still move on from Grier after the season, but the popular belief is that he will take on a different role within the organization. If that proves correct, it would explain why he is gaining future capital. Rumors circulated toward the end of 2024 that Grier may be looking for a change in his job.

Miami, barring another trade, will sit out until early in Round 5. They were without a sixth-round pick but gained one at No. 179.