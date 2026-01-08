Clock just started ticking for this Dolphins coach after Mike McDaniel exit

The Mike McDaniel era is over, and now the Miami Dolphins must find a way to move on from yet another coaching change. With a new HC will come a new staff as well.

Anthony Weaver did well when the defense had players who had time in his system. Entering the 2025 season, his side of the ball was gutted, especially in the secondary. It was so bad that it prompted him to send a message to the next GM about getting players on the team before training camp starts.

Now, with McDaniel gone, Weaver will likely follow suit. The question is, where will he end up?

Anthony Weaver was far from the problem with the Miami Dolphins, but his future with them is all but over

When the Dolphins headed toward the start of the 2025 season, many believed (this guy included) that Miami would fire McDaniel mid-season and drop Weaver into the interim role. That didn't happen, and some wondered (this guy included) if the job Weaver was doing was part of that reason.

While not officially looking for work just yet, his future may be dependent on who the Dolphins hire as their next head coach.

Weaver can do his job well, and there is no guarantee that he can't be retained. When McDaniel took over the job from Brian Flores, many of the coaching staff stayed in place, including the DC.

Part of that reason was McDaniel's inability to hire a better staff. As a first-time head coach, the list is often much shorter than other coaches can draw from. If the Dolphins hire another first-time head coach, they may find themselves in a similar situation.

That being said, the Dolphins could also hire a veteran head coach, and Weaver could still be retained. His resume beyond Miami is impressive. He has the support and recommendation of John Harbaugh, and that holds weight around the league.

On the surface, it would seem as though Weaver will be the next to go, but it won't happen until Miami makes the next hire.