De'Von Achane fails miserably to set Dolphins HC straight in hilarious video

The Miami Dolphins hired a first-time NFL head coach who is from the defensive side of the ball. It's an effort to make the team tougher, more aligned, and stronger. Jeff Hafley has said he plans to coach both sides of the ball throughout the offseason. De'Von Achane reminded him where he belongs.

Earlier in the week, the Dolphins hosted players for voluntary OTA sessions, and a video capture of Achane and Hafley is going viral after an exchange of words on the field.

Haf and Achane are already joking around with each other😂🥹 pic.twitter.com/G9PELkPOhL — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) May 21, 2026

Miami Dolphins head coach tells De'Von Achane he is coaching the whole team

It's important for coaches and players to form relationships, but those need to be defined by a line in the sand. Mike McDaniel didn't have that line, and as a result, his hold on the team quickly deteriorated.

Banter between coaches and players is common, so when Achane is captured telling his head coach to pick a side (of the ball) it's good to see that Miami's HC and his best offensive player can have a good time.

"You coaching offense or defense?" Achane said to Hafley, who shot back with, "I'm coaching the whole team." Achane's retort was a simple, "Nah, you got to pick a side."

Hafley doubled down on coaching the "whole team" again, but returned later, calling Achane out to let him know that he just coached a touchdown.

"Hey De'Von, I just coached the offense on that play. I just coached a touchdown!"

In these early offseason sessions, it's important to build the respect between coaches and players, but not everyone is thrilled with the banter. Some fans have taken exception to Hafley's jovial approach, pointing out that there would be more of a "tough love" approach instead.

Fans are still recovering from McDaniel's four seasons. Miami watched the team explode in his first two seasons, but eventually injuries and big contracts brought the lack of leadership and discipline to the front, where it could no longer hide.

Miami is not expected to be a good football team in 2026, and that is ok with fans who want to see real change.