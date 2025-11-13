De'Von Achane makes shocking admission about Dolphins' players-only meetings

Running back De'Von Achane has easily been the Miami Dolphins' most consistent player in what has been a frustrating 2025 season. The frustration began immediately when the Dolphins got blown out by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The embarrassing loss resulted in a players-only meeting being called, with the meetings frequently continuing from then on.



It's a disastrous sign for a franchise for a players-only meeting to be called in Week 1, and with the Dolphins currently sitting at 3-7 on the season, those concerns have been warranted. Achane, however, views the meetings as a positive for the organization and has instead helped boost the team's morale.

Dolphins' De'Von Achane says players-only meetings 'brung us together'

Following Sunday's stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills, Achane went on the Nightcap podcast with hosts and former NFL wide receivers Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. In the discussion, the topic of Miami's players-only meetings was brought up, to which Achane positively opened up on.

🎥 De’Von Achane on the team’s morale despite the then 2-7 record: “[Player-only meetings] actually brung us together… [performance vs. Bills] showed the team we can be. (@NightcapShow_) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/CSynqMDpM7 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 10, 2025

There's little doubt that the meetings have brought the players together more as Achane states. However, it's at the point in which he exclaims that "It don't matter who we playing, we gotta make sure we go out, and we going to play 100%," that could be disputed.

First and foremost, if the Dolphins had approached every game this season by giving it 100% regardless of who they were playing, they wouldn't be sitting at 3-7. In Achane's defense, though, what he says holds truth for himself, as well as a few of his teammates...a la Jordyn Brooks. Unfortunately, the team's on-the-field product does not support that claim.

As mentioned, Achane has been Miami's most consistent player all season. It's recognizable that he is going out there and giving it 100% each time he touches the field. And if the win over Buffalo gave any indication, it's that this Dolphins team has not yet given up on head coach Mike McDaniel. However, not giving up on your coach and playing 100% are not always mutually exclusive. And in the case of the Miami Dolphins, most things never are.

Games against the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers, specifically, stand out as ones where full-on effort was not on display. A play here or there could have resulted in a different outcome against the Los Angeles Chargers as well.

Funny enough, I think Achane's comments hold more water for Miami's defense, which has seemingly played better as the season progresses. It's Achane's teammates on offense, actually, who have been hit or miss.

Nevertheless, Achane and his teammates will have to do whatever it takes to back those claims if they want any shot at the postseason. The Dolphins have a good opportunity to go on a run, with the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets, respectively, coming up on the schedule. Wins against all three would put the Dolphins at 6-7 (which the kids will love) and put them "in the hunt" for a postseason berth.

Achane told us how to win football games already. Now, it's on his teammates to give that maximum effort that's he calling for and showcasing.