Desperate signing Dolphins should consider to salvage some respectability

The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem. Turns out, banking on JuJu Brents finally staying healthy and playing to his potential and shoving rookie first-rounder Chris Johnson into the slot for a big chunk of his snaps, aren't viable solutions.

Is the Dolphins' anemic pass rush to blame for their issues in the secondary? Absolutely. But there aren't a bunch of dynamic defensive ends growing on trees who the Dolphins can fit under their salary cap.

But a painfully obvious solution looms to upgrade the cornerback corps in the form of Seattle Seahawks practice squad veteran Trevon Diggs.

Trevon Diggs would bring much-needed attitude and aggression to Dolphins cornerback room

Now here's the thing: Trevon Diggs would have to sign off on taking his talents to South Beach. However, landing in Miami could appeal to him for a variety of reasons.

To me, if Diggs really wants to play, the Dolphins are the perfect landing spot. He would start right away over Jason Marshall Jr. on the boundary. If he were to make the leap to Miami, Diggs could be on the ground floor of building something special, with a head coach in Jeff Hafley, who specializes in the secondary.

Is Diggs the same caliber of player who had a whopping 11 interceptions during the 2021 season? No. But bear in mind that when he came back from a torn ACL in 2024, he allowed an 89.3 passer rating on 51 targets.

Did Diggs struggle in 2025? Yes. Did he also put himself in the conversation to eventually make the 53-man roster for the reigning Super Bowl champs? Also yes!

Don't take my word for it. See what Seahawks GM John Schneider had to say about the decision to cut Diggs at the end of the preseason (bear in mind: Diggs signed with Seattle on August 19):

"He came in a little bit late and he's kind of just getting going,...He's just getting ramped up as you saw the other night just getting his legs under him. But he's confident and we're excited to get him going and see how far he can take this thing. He's really bought into the culture...We want to be able to have guys that are in the system for a long time that the coaches feel comfortable about playing in games."

Having some time to marinate in Mike Macdonald's system might be just the refreshing spark Diggs needed to revitalize his career and passion for football.

Crazier things have happened in the NFL than this. If worst came to worst, Diggs would at least have the opportunity to log plenty of live snaps for the Dolphins, mentor some younger players, rebuild the somewhat soured reputation, and maybe even cash in with a decent contract next offseason.

If he keeps standing pat on Seattle's taxi squad, Diggs risks fading into total obscurity, ending his football playing days with an anticlimactic thud.

Hafley can only do so much scheme-wise to mask his personnel deficiencies. At least with Diggs, he gets a high-risk, high-reward player who could generate some takeaway chances, bring more of an attacking mindset to the defense, and some much-needed attitude and competitive fire to a rather pulseless team that, frankly, needs some of that nasty energy.