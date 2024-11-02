Current Lions executive a perfect candidate to be next Dolphins GM
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, specifically owner Stephen Ross, need to figure out what is happening with this team. Two consecutive years in the playoffs, and Miami hasn't looked further from being a contender than they do right now.
Chris Grier is part of the larger problem and Mike McDaniel is as well. There is only one guy that can fix this mess and that is the Dolphins owner. Ross will do nothing more than continue to spin his wheels until he gets someone into his organization with fresh ideas and a tendency to succeed.
That man is John Dorsey, and he should be running the Dolphins organization. If Ross is as smart as he is made out to be, he will stop buying into what Grier is peddling and start listening to someone who actually knows about football.
Detroit Lions executive John Dorsey would be first step in right direction for Miami Dolphins
Currently, Dorsey is serving as a senior personnel executive with the Detroit Lions. It is hard to watch a team like the Lions find the success they have, considering they started their rebuild around the same time Miami attempted to.
The Lions are run well, and no one would have ever said that about that team. Consider that Dorsey joined the Lions in 2021, and since then, the organization started to run a lot smoother.
Dorsey was also part of constructing the current Kansas City Chiefs. From 2013 to 2017, Dorsey was the Chiefs' general manager. Dorsey took control of a two-win franchise and hired Andy Reid to coach the team.
After two losing seasons prior to his arrival, Kansas City has not had a single losing season, and under Dorsey, they went to the playoffs in four of his five seasons.
Dorsey then joined the Cleveland Browns, where coaches and executives go to end their careers. It wasn't a great time in Cleveland for him, but few managers find success. Dorsey joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as a consultant before heading to Detroit.
In Miami, Dorsey should be given the same overall responsibility that he was given in Kansas City. He should get to decide McDaniel's future, as well as the future of all the current players on the team.
If Ross wants a chance to win before he hands the Dolphins to his daughter, he needs to make a change that he has been hesitant to make. Dorsey may not save the Dolphins franchise, but he's NFL smart and he's had success, which is something Grier knows little of.