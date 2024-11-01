De'Von Achane's fantasy resurgence is in full swing, but there's a catch

📊 Highest-graded RBs in the NFL in Week 8:



1. Bijan Robinson (89.5)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs (87.7)

3. Bucky Irving (87.5)

4. De'Von Achane (81.6)

5. Kendre Miller (79.8)



