Dolphins all but seal Mike McDaniel's fate with latest embarrassment

If Mike McDaniel wasn't on the hot seat after their Week 1 embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots may have just brushed the cushion off so he can sit down.

Miami's home opener started off the way last week finished, but the offense came alive and actually managed to get a lead that the defense couldn't hold. In the end, however, it wasn't the defense that put McDaniel on that chair; it was McDaniel himself.

The Dolphins are now 0-2 with a short week before they face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Thursday night. If they can't find a way to shock the NFL with a win, McDaniel's chances of lasting the entire season are nil.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel is on thin ice as his team faces a potential 0-3 start

The most critical game ahead for McDaniel is now looking to be the New York Jets game in Week 4. Starting with a four-game losing streak would put Miami too far out of the playoff race, given the second-half schedule.

The question Dolphins fans are left asking is: where did McDaniel's offense go? In 2023, the Dolphins were the best offensive team in the league, but after one full season and two games, McDaniel's mistakes as a play-calling head coach are still sinking the team.

Miami once again had two ill-advised timeouts that left the team needing help late in the game. Losing to the Patriots isn't surprising, but the way they lost is. When the game came down to the wire, both McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa failed to show the rest of the team that things were changing.

The loss could have a significant impact on McDaniel's future as the team's head coach. As many have pointed out, he is over his head. As a play-caller, McDaniel can be fantastic, but he just doesn't have the experience to handle both jobs. He won't give up calling the offense, and as a result, he will probably be looking for an offensive coordinator job after the season.