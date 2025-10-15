Dolphins’ baffling treatment of free agent WR has fans demanding answers

The Miami Dolphins knew they needed more at the wide receiver position when they entered the offseason. The addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine made a lot of sense. He was expected to be the reliable veteran, bringing good speed over the top to complement the other receivers.

Through the first six weeks, the Dolphins' free agent addition, one of the few who signed a deal longer than one year, remains unused. So far, he has managed just four receptions on seven targets. His longest gain has been for 11 yards.

More glaring than his targets is his snap count. Westbrook-Ikhine is being used 30% of the time on special teams and is taking 46% of the offensive snaps, but he still isn't getting the ball thrown his way.

Dolphins WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is too far down on Tua Tagovailoa's reads to get the ball

Admittedly, it was a bit shocking to see that Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the field for 46% of the offensive snaps. His target and reception counts are so low that you would think he was riding the bench.

Although it's still his lowest count since his rookie season, the Dolphins are not utilizing him effectively in their game plan. Part of this problem is the number of check-downs and behind-the-line throws that Tagovailoa is making this year. He also isn't the first, second, or maybe even the third read in Tagovailoa's progressions.

Regardless, the Dolphins are wasting his ability to stretch the field, which is something they miss now that Tyreek Hill is out for the year. Instead of the six-year veteran getting more involved, he is being used less since Hill was hurt. He had no targets against the Panthers and only one in Sunday's loss against the Chargers.

Westbrook-Ikhine isn't a player who will be explosive on his own. He runs fast, but isn't necessarily elusive. He isn't quick-footed, but can use his body to shield defenders. That could be part of the problem.

It seems Westbrook-Ikhine is another round peg being fit into a square hole. He isn't the type of receiver Tagovailoa is going to lean on. The Dolphins' quarterback plays anticipatory offense with his throws. He is a "Look for the ball on your break" type of quarterback, whereas Westbrook-Ikhine is more of a "Throw it and I'll catch it" receiver.

Tagovailoa doesn't trust himself enough to throw a contested ball to allow his receivers to come down with it. Maybe the WR isn't that type of player at all. Perhaps he just doesn't fit into this system, but judging by his stats, it would seem Tagovailoa has yet to find the confidence in him. Then again, if it isn't a one-two-three read and out, he is likely running for his life.

Shortly after Hill's injury, the Dolphins added Cedrick Wilson to the team. Wilson is recovering from a knee issue and hasn't played in the last two games, but his arrival will most assuredly lead to less involvement from Westbrook-Ikhine.

At this point, the Dolphins should seriously consider trading him.