Dolphins brace for nightmare scenario after Ashtyn Davis injury at training camp

Tuesday served as the Miami Dolphins' first padded practice of training camp. Fans hoped the team would escape the session unscathed in terms of injuries, but that did not happen.

No position group has endured more injury setbacks than the Dolphins' secondary. B.J. Adams is in concussion protocol, while Artie Burns is out for the year with a torn ACL. Veteran Kader Kohou is day-to-day with a leg injury, and rookie safety Dante Trader has been MIA for an unknown reason.

Now, safety Ashtyn Davis went down with a non-contact lower leg injury on Tuesday. Reporters noted that Davis was visibly frustrated, punching the ground before limping off the field. Teammates and coaches consoled Davis as he was removed from practice. That is generally an ominous sign.

Ashtyn Davis was signed this offseason. The former New York Jets player is expected to compete for a starting job. He and former Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu were supposed to make up the safety unit before Minkah Fitzpatrick was added via trade. Now, who knows when Davis will be back on the field?

Dolphins bracing for the worst with Ashtyn Davis' injury

The Dolphins signed Ashtyn Davis to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March. The former Jets starter is expected to compete for a starting role in Miami. He and former Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu were supposed to make up the safety unit before Minkah Fitzpatrick was added via trade. Now, it is anyone's guess when Davis will be back on the field.

Davis was able to return to the sideline later in practice, but according to the media in attendance, he was on crutches and wearing a boot on his foot.

With Davis down, the Dolphins will rely on Minkah Fitzpatrick, Melifonwu, and second-year safety Patrick McMorris. They also have John Saunders and Jordan Colbert as depth options. The team is hoping that Colbert can develop into a role player.

Davis has a lot of upside and knows the division well. He was battling for a starting role. Without knowing how the Dolphins plan to use Fitzpatrick, Davis was expected to be an integral part of the defense.

We should learn more this afternoon or early Wednesday about his status when Mike McDaniel meets with the media.