Dolphins are close to landing a veteran free-agent corner ahead of training camp

The Miami Dolphins have been in the market for a veteran corner all offseason after they announced they were trading Jalen Ramsey. Once Ramsey was officially sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became clear Miami would have to find someone to help replace the star veteran. The Dolphins haven’t done that yet, but as they prepare for training camp to get rolling, they are trying to make it happen.

On Monday, Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson shared that Miami is in active talks with free agent corner Rasul Douglas. As Jackson detailed, Douglas is the most accomplished, healthy corner available, who isn’t over the age of 30, and he would provide a huge boost to Miami’s secondary.

Per source, Dolphins remain in active discussions with free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. He's the most accomplished HEALTHY corner available who isn't older than 30. Below is my story from April about Miami's interest in himhttps://t.co/sFqgrSuc32

He started 15 games for the… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 21, 2025

Douglas isn’t over the age of 30, but he is 30, being drafted in the third round back in 2017. The 2025 season will be his ninth in the league, demonstrating how much experience he has. In eight seasons, he has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most recently, the Buffalo Bills.

While Douglas has bounced around, he has been a productive, starting-caliber player. The veteran corner has started 80 of the 120 career games he’s played in. In those games, he’s recorded 19 interceptions, 79 pass deflections, three froced fumbles, and 441 tackles with 23 for a loss. Now, he could be coming to Miami, hoping to fill the void left by Ramsey.

As Jackson reports, the Dolphins have had interest in Douglas since April. That means the two sides have had months to make a deal. It’s unclear what could have been holding things up, but with training camp now here, it’s time for the team to get things across the finish line.

