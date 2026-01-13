Dolphins' coaching hunt widens as candidates from all paths emerge

The Miami Dolphins will once again take to the streets to find a new head coach. For all the "Stephen Ross really wants to keep Mike McDaniel" talk this season, he didn't. McDaniel is already drawing HC interest around the league.

Ross must avoid the same pitfalls that have plagued his team year after year. During his ownership, Ross has yet to hire a head coach with prior experience in the role.

If Ross is looking for the next "genius" at his craft, he should start looking for the best coach candidate regardless of whether he comes with a moniker. Ross already made one decision correctly.

Stephen Ross' Dolphins legacy may hinge on his next head coaching hire

Dolphins fans are not exactly thrilled with the turn of events, despite most not being McDaniel supporters. The confidence in Ross to find the right coach is not high. The Dolphins owner will likely rely on CEO Tom Garfinkel (not a football guy by trade), Nat Moore, and Brandon Shore.

The Sullivan addition has allowed fans to sigh with relief. Sullivan will now take a more prominent role in this search and will likely be given most of the input on who to hire. Ross is going to let his new GM do his job and call the shots.

The "If they become available coaches"

Mike Tomlin - The Dolphins should give the Steelers what they want for their long-time head coach. Tomlin should have been the Dolphins' head coach a long time ago. Then CEO, Joe Bailey, reportedly said Tomlin was "Too hip-hop." The Dolphins hired Cam Cameron instead. Tomlin has made a strong case for another season, and the Steelers will not likely fire him. If he leaves, it's because he wants to. An early playoff loss could spark interest for both Tomlin and the Steelers.



Matt LaFleur - This is the natural tie. With the Packers out of the playoffs after losing in round one, the Packers and their HC are now at a salary extension crossroads. The Packers reportedly don't want to overpay him. If that becomes a point of contention, Sullivan's GM job may open a pathway for LeFleur to join the Dolphins.

Coaches with NFL HC experience

Jon Gruden - Don't be surprised if he turns into an early favorite on social media channels. He wants back into the league after being outed for a defamatory series of emails. Gruden is taking the league to court to make that happen. He has the background to be a good HC and will immediately take control, but for the reasons he is not in the NFL, he is not likely to be the Dolphins' head coach.

Mike McCarthy - McCarthy's time in Green Bay was the highlight of his career. It didn't work out that way in Dallas. McCarthy has the respect in the league and will bring an attitude change to the Dolphins. He is capable of hiring quality staff, but in Miami, he won't have Jerry Jones meddling in his decisions.

Kliff Kingsbury - Many NFL pundits believe he is ready for another shot at an HC job. His mistakes as the Arizona head coach are well-documented, but most have to do with his decision to draft Kyler Murray. Now serving as the Commanders' OC, Kingsbury has done well, but this year was a mess. The coach's ties are to the offensive side of the ball, and he may want to call his own plays, which could be a big turn-off for the Dolphins after McDaniel did so the last four years.

Vance Joseph - The current Denver DC once walked the sidelines in Miami. He represents familiarity with the organization. If Ross wants someone he knows, Joseph fits the bill, but many don't see him as capable of fielding a strong staff, and that could hurt his chances.

Rex Ryan - Will he get an interview? Dolphins fans hope not. No one has been more vocal about getting another chance at coaching again, but his time should be considered long over, and Ross would be making a huge mistake entertaining the idea.

Robert Saleh - Many believe that Saleh wasn't given a realistic chance with the Jets, but then again, who is? Saleh was given a broken Aaron Rodgers that didn't want to be there, and Rodgers controlled the team while he was there. The current DC for the 49ers is likely going to get a job this cycle, and the Dolphins would be an interesting fit. If Miami wants experience, he may not be a bad choice, but make no mistake, he needs a good GM who will provide him with a solid roster.



John Harbaugh - The Ravens' head coach is looking for a new team. Harbaugh getting fired is one of the more shocking developments of 2025 and would surely start 2026 out with a massive bang. That being said, if the Ravens opt to entertain offers for him, Ross should be on the phone doing what he can to make that happen. Ross loves the Harbaugh family, and it would make for a perfect pairing.

First time HC prospects

Joe Brady - With Stephen Ross, you can't rule out another first-timer. Brady has been on the short list for a job for two years now. Many see him having the same immediate success as Ben Johnson in Chicago. Hard to believe that will be the case, but he might provide a better chance at beating the Bills.

Jesse Minter - The Chargers DC only has six seasons under his coaching belt, sounds like someone Ross would attach himself to. Minter is under Jim Harbaugh, and it would take a quick call to Ross to get an interview set up. This wouldn't be a smart move for the Dolphins, but it's worth watching.

Chris Shula - Shula has done an amazing job with the Rams' defense, but his name might be far too much for the Dolphins and for Shula. There would be a tremendous amount of pressure on the young coach to step out of the family shadow. He is making his own name in the NFL, but in Miami, that is the only name when it comes to football and the Dolphins.

Klint Kubiak - Kubiak is a name to watch this cycle and could be ready to make the jump to controlling his own team. After 10 seasons in the league, he has the chops. The son of Gary Kubiak, and a Kyle Shanahan disciple, Kubiak will draw a lot of interest this offseason.

College HC prospects

Lincoln Riley - Oklahoma has found success under Riley, but the Dolphins need to be careful with any college coaching prospect. We can't blame Wayne Huizenga for trying, but few coaches make the leap from the NCAA and work out at the next level.

Alex Golesh - The Auburn head coach runs an offense-minded team. He has been a HC since 2023, when he took over as the South Florida HC before taking over at Auburn in 2026.

Brent Venables - Clemson's head coach has a strong resume, but does he want to make the leap? It's hard to say; money says a lot more than anything. The chance to coach an NFL team is appealing for a lot of college coaches, but there is still the risk of them going back.