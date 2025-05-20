Dolphins reportedly in contact with Jalen Ramsey's potential replacement

We just covered the fact that the Miami Dolphins are not only looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but the idea that there is one specific veteran who makes a ton of sense to take his place.

Sure enough, the Dolphins have indeed been in contact with veteran free agent Asante Samuel Jr., per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

"In their continued search for veteran cornerback help, the Dolphins have called to inquire about former Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr., according to a league source, Jackson wrote.

The Dolphins have more than one replacement for Jalen Ramsey in mind

If not Samuel to replace Ramsey, it looks like the Dolphins are also still very interested in Rasul Douglas.

"Meanwhile, the Dolphins have maintained dialogue with Douglas," Jackson went on, also stating that Douglas initially rejected Miami's original offer.

Samuel is the younger of the two at just 25 years old and having come off his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. As a former second-round pick who is still unsigned, though, there are some concerns with Samuel.

The biggest concern is the fact he only appeared in four games last season thanks to a stinger in both shoulders. So, health is certainly of the utmost importance when evaluating Samuel in Miami.

Douglas, meanwhile, is a 29-year-old veteran who has bounced spent the past two or so years with the Buffalo Bills and previously had some nice years in Green Bay. Just last year, though, Douglas allowed the highest opposing passer rating of his career at 122.0, which is alarming.

Whether it's Samuel or Douglas, at this point, is irrelevant to the fact that Miami will be unloading Ramsey in the near future. One possible destination that's been rumored is for Ramsey to reunite with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams who are, once again, a contender.