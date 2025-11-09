Dolphins declined nightmare Jaylen Waddle trade offer that would've ended fans

The Miami Dolphins are playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, but they almost faced Jaylen Waddle had their division rivals not been so adamant about the compensation.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that the Bills -- not the Steelers -- were the highest bidder for Waddle.

In a report on Sunday morning, Pelissero said that the Bills offered the Dolphins a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle. Pelissero went on to add that it was the best offer that they received for the receiver. While a very strong offer, Miami rejected it because it didn't want to deal Waddle within the division Thank goodness.

Bills reportedly made a strong trade offer for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Trading Waddle to the Bills would have been an absolute nightmare. It's one thing to trade your best players to another AFC team, like the Steelers, who were reportedly close to acquiring the former Pro Bowler. But trading Waddle to Buffalo would've bolstered the Bills' Super Bowl odds. It's franchise malpractice.

Miami only has to look at its past to see what Wes Welker provided the Patriots' offense. Had the trade taken place, Waddle would be making his Bills debut at Hard Rock Stadium today. It would be interesting to know how close the Bills were to giving up a 2026 first-round pick, which reportedly would've made interim general manager Champ Kelly at least consider it.

Earlier this week, a Steelers insider reported that Pittsburgh was close to getting Waddle, but apparently not as close as the Bills. Had Brandon Beane agreed to part with a 2026 first, the deadline may have looked a lot different for the Dolphins, and probably not in a good way.

The vast majority of Miami fans were not thrilled with the idea of trading Waddle this year. If the Dolphins start badly in 2026, the next trade deadline could see another influx of speculation around him, if not again before the start of free agency in March.