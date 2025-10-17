Dolphins' defense could officially send Miami to rock bottom in Week 7 vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins are 1-5, and things seem to be unraveling quickly for the team. While the team seems close to hitting the reset button, the Dolphins were on the wrong side of three one-score games, so their season was close to looking significantly different. However, the reality is Miami is 1-5, and is entering a make-or-break game against the 1-5 Cleveland Browns.

The outcome of this game will probably have massive implications, with many speculating the losing team’s coach will be fired. While there will be several factors that determine the outcome of this game, no unit will be under more pressure than Miami’s defense.

The Dolphins defense has been the biggest issue for them this season, and they will now face a Browns team with an abysmal offense. If Miami allows Cleveland to get rolling offensively, the team will officially hit rock bottom.

Dolphins defense must show up against a struggling Browns offense

Cleveland has the worst offense in the NFL this season, averaging a league-low 13.7 points per game. The Browns are the only team in the league that hasn’t scored 20 points this season, and they haven’t scored over 17 points in 11 straight games, dating back to last season.

Cleveland is also on its second quarterback of the year, with rookie lefty Dillon Gabriel set to start his third game on Sunday.

With Cleveland struggling this badly offensively, it’d be an awful look to be the defense the Browns find their rhythm against. Unfortunately, Miami hasn’t given fans a reason to think that won’t be the case. While Cleveland has yet to score 20 points this season, the Dolphins haven’t given up less than 20 points in any game this season. Sunday’s game will truly be a stoppable force meeting a moveable object.

For one side, the trend of struggling will continue. If that side is Miami, it will be clear there’s no hope for this defense. Even if the Dolphins pull out a win on Sunday, the defense struggling against the Browns should be the final straw needed for the franchise to blow things up.