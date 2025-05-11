Dolphins might be desperate enough to bring back a name fans never expected

The Miami Dolphins believe they can fill the remaining holes on their roster with some veteran free agents. However, that might become a little difficult if they need more starting help.

The veteran free-agent market has thinned considerably, but the Dolphins are still looking for a starter in the secondary, specifically across from Jalen Ramsey. If and when Ramsey is moved, it will open another hole.

There has been some speculation that guys like Stephon Gilmore and Asante Samuel Jr. are getting closer to joining new teams, but the Dolphins have not been linked to either of them via notable rumors.

If the Dolphins can't align themselves with a corner with experience who can still play at a decent level, they may get desperate enough to return to a familiar face, Eli Apple. It would be yet another mistake that could doom Miami.

Eli Apple would be the most desperate move the Dolphins could make to add to their secondary

Before you start pulling up my email address to fire darts at me, the idea here is how desperate the Dolphins could become. In 2023, they were desperate enough to bring him on board. It wasn't a good experience.

Apple did nothing for the Dolphins on the field, but that wouldn't stop Chris Grier from falling back on a player he is somewhat familiar with. Apple started four of the 10 games he played in and had one interception and nine passes defended. With half a sack and 46 tackles, he at least contributed something.

Apple has been in the NFL for nine years but has yet to start a full season. He has played for six different teams. He has never had more than two interceptions in a season and has only six in his entire career.

If Grier makes that call, he has clearly overestimated his ability to fix a unit that he decimated this offseason without a plan.

