Dolphins receive devastating injury news for running back Alexander Mattison

The Miami Dolphins received some bad news on Sunday during their preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Running back Alexander Mattison went down with an injury on the field, and it turned out to be a significant one. Mattison sustained a neck injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in Chicago where he had neck surgery. It has since been announced that the surgery was season-ending.

Now, the veteran running back will focus on his health, and Miami has to focus on replacing him as they prepare for the regular season. The team has started that process, working out free agent running back Jamaal Williams.

Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent season-ending neck surgery Sunday in Chicago, per sources. Mattison hurt his neck during Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and had surgery. pic.twitter.com/uYM95c6WXz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

Mattison had just joined Miami this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the team in free agency. He was competing for reps in a Dolphins running back room that includes De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and rookie Ollie Gordon II. In Sunday’s preseason game, he ran the ball three times for eight yards and a score, and caught one pass for 21 yards. Unfortunately, he won’t have the opportunity to play with the Dolphins during the season.

Prior to signing with Miami, Mattison spent the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. In Vegas, he carried the ball 132 times for 420 yards and four touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 294 yards and an additional touchdown.

Before joining the Raiders in free agency, he spent five years with the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2019 Draft. In Minnesota, Mattison played 75 games, recording 584 carries for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 100 passes for 718 yards and six additional touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his career will now be halted after the surgery. Hopefully, the veteran running back can get back healthy and resume his career.

