Dolphins dodged disaster as Raiders stunningly cut Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins decided that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, a former first-round pick who became a quality starter in the NFL, was not worth retaining at what became a nine-figure price tag in free agency. Undaunted by those concerns, the Las Vegas Raiders handed him a four-year contract worth $110 million with $84 million guaranteed.

Wilkins played just five games with the Raiders before a season-ending injury closed the book on his 2024 season. Little did Wilkins (or Raiders fans) know, but that Week 5 game would also be the final time he would suit up in a Las Vegas uniform due to his consistent injury problems.

The Raiders released Wilkins right as training camp was getting started, which leaves them on the hook for a ridiculous amount of money. Despite the amount of money owed to him, the Raiders decided that his ongoing injury problems, in tandem with his contract, were not worth keeping around.

Dolphins fans who were upset at letting Wilkins walk in free agency have some serious egg on their face. After the organization was discussing a long-term extension with Wilkins that would have made him one of the most highly compensated defenders in the league, fans must be breathing a sigh of relief that pen was never put to paper.

Dolphins fans can feel relieved after Raiders shockingly release Christian Wilkins

Wilkins was never an All-Pro talent with Miami, but he was always good enough to put up respectable production as both a pass rusher and run-stuffer. Getting nine sacks in his final season with Miami right before hitting the open marker was also a very nice bit of business.

The Raiders might have one of the worst defensive tackle rooms in the league after releasing Wilkins, as the projected starters are Adam Butler and Leki Fotu, with rookies Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues now in line to fill elevated roles.

As good a player and as positive a locker room presence as Wilkins was during his time with Miami, there was no shot that he was going to return to the Dolphins at that price point. Even when the deal was consummated, the recently fired Tom Telesco was widely thought to have overpaid.

Wilkins' immediate NFL future looks very murky, while the Dolphins front office can officially chalk the decision not to hand the standout DT a blank check in the win column for Chris Grier.