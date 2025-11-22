Dolphins Draft Watch: Three Corners Who Fit Miami’s Defense in 2026

As the Miami Dolphins continue building a defense built on speed, versatility, and matchup-specific flexibility, corner remains a cornerstone position the new look front office can’t afford to overlook come April.

With three distinct styles of prospects projected across the board, the class offers Miami a legitimate opportunity to reinforce its secondary on each day of the draft.

From two polished SEC standouts to an ascending technician in the Big 12 with hybrid upside, these are three perimeter stalwarts Dolphins fans should get familiar with early.

3 cornerbacks that would be welcome additions to struggling Dolphins' secondary

Day 1: Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane has been nothing short of elite this season for LSU, emerging as arguably the best corner in all of college football.

A Virginia Tech transfer, his footwork is clean and compact, allowing him to match releases smoothly before using strong, well-timed hands in the contact window to disrupt timing, and he’s fluid enough to flip and run downfield without losing phase and confident enough to challenge receivers at every level.

While you don’t draft corners primarily to tackle, Delane’s willingness and success in run support have also stood out on tape. It's the little things when you look to separate elite prospects, and tackling is a box DBs have to check when their name is called in the top 50.

For a Miami defense that fundamentally needs more talent in the secondary, Delane is a legitimate target on Day 1 to counter the high-flying offenses within the division.

Day 2: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Abney II is one of the most technically refined man-coverage corners in the 2026 class.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, he has outstanding footwork, smooth transitions, and a level of competitiveness that jumps immediately on film. His pre-snap communication is outstanding-whether aligning in man or zone, he processes formations quickly and wastes no time in attacking the football if he's within its range.

He also offers inside-out versatility -- comfortable matching in the slot or working outside -- and he has shown a strong feel for driving downhill from depth when operating in zone. The developmental focus lies in his long speed and his ability to maintain physicality at the top of routes, where stronger receivers can occasionally create just enough space to force him into difficult open-field tackles.

But even with those limitations, his spatial awareness, confidence in isolation, and pure man-coverage ability project him firmly into consideration on Day 2.

Day 3: Malik Muhammad, Texas

Muhammad brings inside-out flexibility with the instincts and fluidity to align anywhere in the secondary. At 6-foot flat,188 pounds, he shows the movement skills to handle slot responsibilities, the length to play on the perimeter, and the processing to shift into safety if needed.

Texas has relied on his versatility, and he’s responded with disciplined eyes and the ability to transition cleanly through route stems. He’s still developing his overall play strength and consistency in countering at the catch point, but the positional flexibility and athletic foundation are exactly what teams look for in the fourth-seventh rounds (Day three).