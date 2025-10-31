Dolphins finally end Chris Grier era as nightmare 2025 leads to GM’s departure

The Chris Grier era in South Florida has mercifully come to an end, and needless to say, Miami Dolphins fans are beyond thrilled. Another embarrassing loss on Thursday night left little reason to keep him.

Grier has been with the Dolphins since the 2002 season. First as a scout, Grier climbed the ranks and ultimately was hired as the general manager in 2016. He is the longest tenured NFL GM without a playoff win. That tenure ended on Friday.

ESPN Sources: Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier met this morning and mutually agreed to part ways.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2025

Chris Grier's Miami Dolphins career is only more shocking that Mike McDaniel still has a job.

The Dolphins have been a hotbed of mistakes all year long, but now the one change that Stephen Ross needed to make above all others has finally been made.

Grier has had atrocious draft classes, including this year, that saw him waste draft capital to move up for one of the worst offensive linemen in the league. His overpaying of guys like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey was only dwarfed by his decision to extend Tua Tagovailoa. A move that has not been particularly smart.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2025

With the news now official, the Dolphins will have the rest of the season to look for his replacement. It is presumed that Assistant General Manager Marvin Allen will take over the team.

The Dolphins have numerous decisions to make between now and the trade deadline on Thursday. With several players likely to be available, it will be interesting to see how this move affects those potential deals.

Ross has trusted Grier completely from the start, but it has been spinning out of control over the last five years. Grier was given the money and had the draft picks to rebuild the franchise in 2019, but seven years later, they are heading directly to another one that Ross can't overlook.