Dolphins GM Chris Grier should go all-in on veteran OG if he's on the trade block
By Brian Miller
As just about everyone knows, the offensive line has been a problem for quite some time. With that said, leading up to the Nov. 5 deadline, Quenton Nelson may be on the trade block and the Miami Dolphins should be begging Jim Irsay to make a deal if Chris Grier wants to truly fix his problems up front.
Nelson is one of the top guards in the NFL and there is speculation that he is potentially available. The Colts, 2-3 on the year, need draft capital to continue their roster build and this is a gift that would fall in Grier's lap if he can get it done. Nelson is that good, he would fix the left side of the line, and something like this would give Grier a much-needed win.
No, Dolphins fans are no longer worried about the offensive line like Grier believes, we have completely given up hope that the GM understands the offense will only run as good as the line will allow. Robert Jones, the current left guard, is an incredibly serviceable backup, but he isn't a consistent starter. Nelson is.
What would a move for Quenton Nelson cost if the Dolphins trade for him?
Miami needs to protect the quarterback and open better running lanes, but they also need to give their future a better chance. Patrick Paul is the left tackle heir-apparent to Terron Armstead and having a top guard next to him will help his growth.
A third-round draft pick should get it done, maybe two thirds, but the Dolphins should also consider giving up a second-round pick instead if that is what it takes. Miami isn't going to find his level of talent in Round 2 and that might be where Grier draws the line considering he doesn't trade for guards or pay them for that matter.
Miami has to do something. They invested a lot of money on Tua Tagovailoa, who is on his fourth career concussion dating back to Alabama. Why risk his health by playing an interior lineman who can't consistently block? The reality is, this is the time of year for speculation and unfounded rumors and this is one of those that doesn't pass the sniff test...but if there are any embers on the fire, it's worth a call.