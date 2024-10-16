Dolphins GM Chris Grier is taking another nap while rest of AFC East gets better
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is getting better quickly, but the Miami Dolphins, at least for now, are content to stand pat and do nothing. Is Chris Grier napping? Well, he has been accused of that in the past when the rest of the division is making moves.
Only hours after it was announced the Jets were making a deal for Davante Adams, the Buffalo Bills decided they also needed to improve their roster. The Bills are adding former Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper via a trade with the Browns.
The Jets got Adams for a conditional third-round pick which could become a second-rounder. The Bills got Cooper for a third-round pick and a swap of some later picks. Imagine what the Dolphins could get for Tyreek Hill?
It's unknown if the Miami Dolphins will make any trades before the deadline
No, the Dolphins are not trading Hill and while I do believe they should keep that door open, we all know they won't. What the Dolphins do need to do is fix some of the issues on the offensive line. Getting a guard would make sense. Miami could also use some help at safety and linebacker on defense.
Miami is without Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Chubb could still return later in the year, but Phillips won't until next season. Offensively, it might not hurt to pick up a receiver as well, but the Dolphins are content with what they have.
This week's game against the Colts could move Grier to make something happen. If the Dolphins win, making a trade might be worth considering, as they will remain in the hunt to turn around the season and Tua Tagovailoa will likely be back for their next game.
If the Dolphins lose to the Colts, we may see the Dolphins try to unload some players in an effort to gain draft capital for next year. A loss by Miami wouldn't end their season, but they could potentially drop three games behind the Bills in the AFC East.