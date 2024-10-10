Dolphins have already lost the Tyreek Hill trade according to former NFL executive
Remember the Tyreek Hill trade? Of course you do, it was like, two years ago. You were there, excited for a playmaker and a little worried about what the Kansas City Chiefs were going to do with the five draft picks that Miami gave up for Hill. But he was a star! Sometimes you gotta risk it for the biscuit.
Twenty-four-ish months later, you'd think the jury is still out on the trade. It's hard to judge these things so quickly, and Hill's success with the Dolphins – at least individually – can't be ignored.
Since coming over from Kansas City, Hill's put up 3,795 receiving yards on 261 receptions with 21 touchdowns; last year alone he led the entire NFL in receiving yards (1799) and touchdowns (13).
RELATED: Former NFL QB's update gives Tua Tagovailoa something to think about for his future
The Dolphins' lack of postseason success during that time, however, is quickly finding its way into more and more daily conversations. It's a major reason why former NFL executive Andrew Brandt – who's now writing for Sports Illustrated – thinks the Dolphins have already definitively lost the trade. When NFL Twitter's foremost expert on lawyers weighs in, you just know the Dolphins' Super Bowl chances are cooked.
Andrew Brandt calls it 'reasonable' to say Dolphins have already lost Tyreek Hill trade
"As we look back on the results to this point, it is hard to argue with the more conservative strategy. Yes, Hill has made a difference for the Dolphins with his blazing speed, but they have not moved past the wild-card round of the playoffs ... Now to the other strategy. The Chiefs are defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions with a wide receiver group of draft picks and mid-level free agents ... In a business all about winning, it is now reasonable to say the Chiefs and Packers “won” those trades of star receivers."
I'm trying to think of one very specific reason why the Chiefs are defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions with a wide receiver group of draft picks; it's right there on the tip of my tongue but I can't quite place it. Matt Nagy, maybe?
Brandt's bigger message is that mortgaging the future for a top wide receiver may not be the team-building, title-winning hack that some GMs have treated as recently. Which, fine – I can get behind that argument, more or less. But I'm not sure too many Dolphins are out there watching Hill set records while bemoaning how much they lost the trade.