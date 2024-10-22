Dolphins' history of 2-win starts offers a little hope for a turnaround
By Brian Miller
You can't change history, but you can learn from it. The Miami Dolphins are a bad football team and it is hard to find anything that is remotely close to inspiring hope. Local Dolphins beat writer, Alain Poupart, did some digging into the Dolphins past and all hope for this season is not lost, but he was quick to point out that this doesn't mean we are about to see another one.
Poupart found that the Dolphins have started 2-4 in their franchise's history eight times. Of those eight, Miami was able to get back to a winning season in four of those, including 2008 and 2016, when they made the playoffs.
Could this be another epic turnaround for the Dolphins in 2024? Maybe. Eight seasons passed between '08 and '16 and we are now eight seasons removed from 2016. Are the NFL stars aligning for a comeback?
Fans don't have much hope of a Miami Dolphins turnaround in 2024
Tua Tagovailoa is the absolute key to this. He should return this week against the Cardinals, and Miami has to find a way to get Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball as much as possible while still running the ball. While Tua will be the general on the field, Mike McDaniel has to dig deep in his own head and figure out how to make adjustments when his game plan is taken away. If he can't do that, the Dolphins are not going to win many games and they most assuredly will not turn this around.
For what is worth, in 2008 the Dolphins entered the season with first time head coach Tony Sparano and they unleashed the Wild Cat offense to get 11 wins after their slow start. In 2016, rookie head coach Adam Gase turned a 1-4 start into a Wild Card spot.
Neither of those teams started the season 2-5, so this year's Dolphins are another game behind those two campaigns. If Tua can turn the year around with his return, he will do so while cementing himself as a legend. He would also prove that McDaniel can't win without him.