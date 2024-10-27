Phin Phanatic
Dolphins inactives list for Week 8 game against Cardinals

Tyreek Hill is active!

By Brian Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins / Brennan Asplen/GettyImages
As expected, Tyreek Hill is active for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He will play. But the team has ruled out three players due to injury.

The pressure on the Dolphins will be high at Hard Rock Stadium today when they host the Arizona Cardinals. Two players were ruled out this week on defense, putting more pressure on the return of Tua Tagovailoa.

Prior to the weekend, the Dolphins ruled out defensive tackle Zach Sieler and cornerback Kader Kohou.

Kohou is dealing with a neck injury. Sieler was dealt a blow in practice when he was poked in the eye, causing an orbital fracture.

Sieler will miss this week, but more tests will be run, and surgery can not be ruled out. With Sieler out, Calais Campbell will see a lot more work than usual, and Anthony Weaver could look to move Emmanuel Ogbah inside.

On Saturday, the Dolphins officially put Tagovailoa back on the 53-man roster and released Tim Boyle. They also elevated defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the active roster to give the team some depth.

At quarterback, Skylar Thompson returns to his backup role. The Dolphins, as we mentioned, released Boyle. They placed Tyler Huntley on injured reserve and signed C.J. Beathard to the practice squad.

Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 8

Player

Position

Injury

Kader Kohou

CB

Neck

Zach Sieler

DT

Eye

Jeff Wilson Jr.

RB

N/A

Storm Duck

CB

Ankle

Mohamed Kamara

LB

N/A

Andrew Meyer

OL

N/A

Tanner Conner

TE

N/A

The Dolphins are without cornerback Kader Kohou, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and cornerback Storm Duck, but they will have Tyreek Hill available in Week 8. With the entire running back corps available, the Dolphins have made veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. a healthy scratch.

Full inactives list for Cardinals in Week 8

Player

Position

Injury

Dennis Gardeck

LB

Knee

Roy Lopez

DT

Ankle

Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB

Neck

Darius Robinson

DL

Calf/NIR-Personal

Kei'Trel Clark

CB

N/A

Christian Jones

OL

N/A

Travis Vokolek

TE

N/A

Xavier Weaver

WR

N/A

The Cardinals are without several players due to injury, including rookie Darius Robinson, who was on the Week 8 injury report due to a calf injury and a personal reason.

