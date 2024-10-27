Dolphins inactives list for Week 8 game against Cardinals
By Brian Miller
As expected, Tyreek Hill is active for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He will play. But the team has ruled out three players due to injury.
The pressure on the Dolphins will be high at Hard Rock Stadium today when they host the Arizona Cardinals. Two players were ruled out this week on defense, putting more pressure on the return of Tua Tagovailoa.
Prior to the weekend, the Dolphins ruled out defensive tackle Zach Sieler and cornerback Kader Kohou.
Kohou is dealing with a neck injury. Sieler was dealt a blow in practice when he was poked in the eye, causing an orbital fracture.
Sieler will miss this week, but more tests will be run, and surgery can not be ruled out. With Sieler out, Calais Campbell will see a lot more work than usual, and Anthony Weaver could look to move Emmanuel Ogbah inside.
On Saturday, the Dolphins officially put Tagovailoa back on the 53-man roster and released Tim Boyle. They also elevated defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the active roster to give the team some depth.
At quarterback, Skylar Thompson returns to his backup role. The Dolphins, as we mentioned, released Boyle. They placed Tyler Huntley on injured reserve and signed C.J. Beathard to the practice squad.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 8
Player
Position
Injury
Kader Kohou
CB
Neck
Zach Sieler
DT
Eye
Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB
N/A
Storm Duck
CB
Ankle
Mohamed Kamara
LB
N/A
Andrew Meyer
OL
N/A
Tanner Conner
TE
N/A
The Dolphins are without cornerback Kader Kohou, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and cornerback Storm Duck, but they will have Tyreek Hill available in Week 8. With the entire running back corps available, the Dolphins have made veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. a healthy scratch.
Full inactives list for Cardinals in Week 8
Player
Position
Injury
Dennis Gardeck
LB
Knee
Roy Lopez
DT
Ankle
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB
Neck
Darius Robinson
DL
Calf/NIR-Personal
Kei'Trel Clark
CB
N/A
Christian Jones
OL
N/A
Travis Vokolek
TE
N/A
Xavier Weaver
WR
N/A
The Cardinals are without several players due to injury, including rookie Darius Robinson, who was on the Week 8 injury report due to a calf injury and a personal reason.