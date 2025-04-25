Dolphins just gave Tua Tagovailoa the protection he's been begging for

The Miami Dolphins did not take long to make a move on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of waiting until No. 48, they opted ... not to wait.

With only a handful of selections off the board to start the night, Miami moved from No. 48 to No. 37, where they made the pick fans and media have been awaiting. They finally addressed their offensive line.

Miami drafted Jonah Savaiinaea, an interior lineman from Arizona. Savaiinaea was considered a late- first-round to mid-second-round prospect and was the best remaining offensive guard left on the board after a flurry of selections on the draft's opening night.

Miami said it was going to commit to fixing the line, and Savaiinaea should accomplish that goal. General manager Chris Grier added James Daniels in free agency and now has his other starting guard.

Savaiinaea is a huge lineman who moves well in tight spaces. At Arizona, he primarily played tackle but is viewed as a guard to start his NFL career. Given the fact he will be challenging Liam Eichenberg for the starting guard job, he should be able to win that outright — and early.

Dolphins give up a lot to move up in the 2025 draft and fix their offensive line

Miami gave up its second-round pick (No. 48), its third-round pick (No. 98), and one of its fourth-round pick (No. 135) to get the No. 37 selection from the Raiders. Miami will now sit out the rest of the night, barring a move to get back into Rounds 2 or 3.

The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Raiders, giving them three picks in that round. Overall, the third-rounder was a bit higher than they should have offered. But given the current status of the offensive line, this is a move that needed to be made.

After drafting defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the first round, the Dolphins have beefed up their trenches considerably with their first two selections.