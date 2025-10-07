Dolphins' latest head coaching rumor screams Stephen Ross desperation

The future of Mike McDaniel as the Miami Dolphins head coach is inching closer to a conclusion. New information suggests a change is imminent, rather than later.

McDaniel has been spiraling downward for several reasons, and on Monday, he acknowledged that Stephen Ross's frustration is genuine. The two meet after every game, and while the head coach downplayed the interaction after losing to the Panthers, it is becoming increasingly clear that change is on the way, barring a miracle.

NFL insider Tony Pauline is picking up on this as well through his sources. Pauline went as far as to mention a former Jets head coach as a potential successor. We are talking about Rex Ryan, folks.

Dolphins reportedly may consider Rex Ryan as next head coach

"Sources say they expect the owner to target a disciplinarian type of coach with experience in the league, someone in the Dan Quinn mold," Pauline reported. "One name that has been speculated as a possibility if Mike McDaniel gets canned is ESPN analyst Rex Ryan."

Miami fans do not want to hear this because hiring Ryan isn't going to change the franchise. Ryan was a good coach for a short period of time, but he has spent the last 15 seasons in front of a camera rather than in front of a football team.

While Ryan has the experience that Ross will purportedly be looking for, would he bring immediate respect to the position?

Ryan has been clear that he wants to return to the sidelines. He expected to be a frontrunner for the Jets vacancy, but was never interviewed for the job. In Miami, he would be the most experienced head coach Ross has ever hired. That isn't saying much, considering all of his coaching hires have been new to the job.

For fans wondering why Ross would go down this route, it's easy to connect the dots. Mike Tannebaum still has a good relationship with his former boss. The former Dolphins general manager was the GM in New York who hired Ryan to be the team's head coach. They have maintained a relationship all these years later, and they work together at ESPN.

The good news out of all this is that Ross is looking at making a change, and one is needed. He is also apparently not interested in another up-and-coming genius to run his franchise. There are plenty of coaches who will be available in mid-January when the season ends.

Fans are keeping a close eye on John Harbaugh should he be released from his contract in Baltimore, but that would be especially surprising; then again, so would hiring Rex Ryan.