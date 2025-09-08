Dolphins legend didn't hold back after watching Miami's Week 1 abomination

Miami Dolphins fans were livid after the team's opening-season loss to the Colts. It wasn't the fact they lost as much as it was the way they lost. It's a feeling shared by Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer,Larry Csonka.

Csonka knows a thing or two about winning and losing, and he knows an awful lot about being prepared to play a football game. The Dolphins looked as though they had slept through the entire offseason and woke up to play a game.

Following the game, Csonka took to social media to make sure everyone who cares, knew, he wasn't happy with what he watched on Sunday.

Larry Csonka is getting fed up with what little the Dolphins bring to the league.

Csonka published a post that said, "Unprepared. Uninspired. Unacceptable," and it couldn't be said any better.

Fans are still reeling from the loss and the way the team played as a whole. Not one element of the team played well. The defense struggled with getting pressure on Daniel Jones and stopping their receivers, and they couldn't consistently stop the run either.

If the defense was bad, the offense was considerably worse. Tua Tagovailoa and company produced eight points that came late in the game when it was out of reach. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions and fumbled. He was erratic, out of sync, and more importantly, failed to show even a sliver of leadership.

Miami's focus this offseason has been on changing the culture, changing the physicality of their play, and bonding as a team. The only thing they did against the Colts was bond in their lack of preparation.

Many fans are pointing to this being just one game of 17, but this Dolphins team cannot afford to lose games they should be able to win. Make no mistake: Miami should be able to beat the Daniel Jones-led Colts.

Mike McDaniel has a lot of work to do before they take on the Patriots next week at home, but there is so much to clean up that it's uncertain if they can. McDaniel's approach to coaching the team is failing, and there are not enough clichés or excuses to hide behind.

If Larry Csonka sees it, who are we to believe otherwise?

