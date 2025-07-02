Minkah Fitzpatrick trade showcases what Chris Grier does the best

The blockbuster trade that ended the month of June for the Miami Dolphins and the NFL is a highlight of the career of Chris Grier as the Dolphins' general manager.

Fans were not thrilled to learn of the trade that finally sent Jalen Ramsey packing (good-riddance) and Jonnu Smith out of Miami. Smith became a fan-favorite after shining last season in Mike McDaniel's offense. Fans wanted him paid, Smith wanted to be paid, but the Dolphins didn't want to pay him. Sorry, the Dolphins were right.

For more than as many year's as I care to reflect on, Chris Grier has given out enough money to players that don't deserve it, or wasted it on players to keep them happy, that he could have handed out $100,000 checks to everyone who reads this article and still saved cap money.

While fans are booing the trade on social media, this was actually a great trade for Grier and it highlights the one thing he has done quite well as GM. He makes good trades.

Dolphins clearly win trade with Steelers before it plays it on the field.

The Dolphins for months now have been expected to get a mid to late round pick for Jalen Ramsey. They were expected to eat a big portion of his contract, and Smith wasn't going to net Miami more than a mid-round pick at best.

With some details still unknown about the trade, specifically the financial portions, the Dolphins are getting a player that is a lot younger than Ramsey, has three All-Pro selections of his own, and a 5th round pick in 2027. Like it or not, that's a good trade for a team hellbent on getting rid of Ramsey, and a player who has had one exceptional NFL season in his career.

How this will eventually play out is anyone's guess in terms of a successful trade, but Grier did well to get more than most in NFL circles expected.