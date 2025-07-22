Dolphins must act fast after stunning trade window opens at camp

We already know the Miami Dolphins are in trade mode, so why not make another big splash?

It's time for training camps to begin all around the league, and no team is dealing with more off-field drama than the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have been in the headlines all offseason, from paying big money to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to upsetting their best player on defense, Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals have also been dealing with a major contract scuffle with first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who left mandatory minicamp upset over the direction negotiations were heading.

While the Dolphins have had some drama of their own, they could take advantage of the Bengals' situation and make an offer for Trey Hendrickson, especially because Hendrickson is already making his way to the great state of Florida.

Long-term extension talks between the #Bengals and star Trey Hendrickson broke down over guaranteed money before camp… and Hendrickson has now indicated he left the state.



He just posted this on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Le2aKris0t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2025

Trey Hendrickson could give Dolphins defense a massive boost

If anything, the Miami Dolphins have somewhat of a logjam off the edge, but they might actually be able to make the Bengals a compelling offer for Hendrickson that wouldn't involve a future first-round draft pick.

The Dolphins could send Jaelan Phillips, who is entering a contract year in 2025, over to the Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson. The Dolphins might have to add a decent pick to sweeten that kind of deal, as good as Hendrickson has played, but that might be worth the price of admission for someone who averages more than a sack per game over the last two seasons.

The Dolphins are obviously hopeful that they can get a completely healthy trio of Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson this season, but based on recent history, that might be nothing more than wishful thinking. Hendrickson has been nothing if not durable, and consistent.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has always been aggressive and willing to take bold risks, just like we saw him do with the trade sending both Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The potential inclusion of someone like Phillips in a trade could really entice the Bengals, because it would give them a cost-controlled player for at least one season, and they wouldn't have to scramble for help off the edge on whatever's left of the veteran market. That team hopes to compete this year as well, so they would need someone to start for them if Hendrickson is no longer around, and Phillips obviously brings a high ceiling.

The situation with Hendrickson would not only get him to a place where he could get his new contract, but he could also get it free of any income tax in Florida.

It's worth at least exploring for Miami, especially as disappointing as last season was. Getting a player like Hendrickson in the mix would rev up the championship aspiration engines again and give this team a chance to even compete with Buffalo for the AFC East title.