Dolphins' newest depth signing raises serious questions about injured veteran

The Miami Dolphins watched starting right tackle Austin Jackson go down yet again with an injury. It is unclear how much time Jackson will miss and the start of the season is still in play. However, the Dolphins moved quickly to sign veteran lineman Germain Ifedi.

A day after the Dolphins acknowledged Jackson's injury, they worked out five free agents tackles to take his place. In most cases, you could assume they were looking for someone to get through training camp and the preseason.

However, signing Ifedi seems like more of a move to secure a starting-caliber player for what might be the start of the season. It's unclear what Jackson's injury is, but Ifedi has more starting experience than some of the others they looked at.

Dolphins add former first-round pick Germain Ifedi after Austin Jackson injury.

Ifedi was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He spent four seasons with Seattle before leaving for short stints with the Bears, Falcons and Browns. He may not have lived up to his first-round billing, but he's started 90 games in his career, including seven last year with Cleveland. That is nothing to sneeze at from a Dolphins perspective.

The Dolphins aren't paying Ifedi a hefty contract, but his experience suggests there is uncertainty whether Austin Jackson will return before the season starts. If they were more optimistic, they might have added someone with less experience.

It is more than likely that Ifedi will be playing on a contract that is a little over league minimum. The Dolphins tend to only hand out one-year deals at this point in the offseason. The addition of Ifedi was needed, but Jackson is still the best option at right tackle.

In March, the Dolphins and Jackson agreed to a contract restructure that gave him more money this year in the form of a signing bonus. That will be spread that out over the contract.

When Jackson has been healthy, the Dolphins' offense is much better. They run well off the right side with Jackson anchoring the edge. In 2024, Jackson missed most of the season with an injury after being healthy the previous year.

Jackson's leadership is another important downside of his absence. Getting him back before the season starts would be a big win, but Ifedi's addition is one that will likely stick through the year as a precaution.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis