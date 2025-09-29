Dolphins now have perfect trade option on the table to fix collapsing secondary

The Miami Dolphins' defensive problems are noticeable, and with the team's front seven not performing at the level it should, the secondary is exposed. That could change as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

As teams start to realize their 2025 dreams are falling apart, or as they get injured players back on the field, there will be plenty of names that pop up on the potential trade lists. That is the case with Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "teams are monitoring" the Pro Bowler as a potential trade target.

Dolphins secondary needs a boost that Riq Woolen could provide

Woolen has played in the NFL for four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. A fifth-round pick of the Seahawks, Woolen had six interceptions that first season. He has five over his next two seasons, and none in 2025 through four games.

Despite Ian Rapoport saying his playing time has "diminished," Woolen has actually played 97 percent of the defensive snaps this year for Seattle. So, why are they trading him?

For Seattle, it's a matter of personnel and cap value. Woolen will be a free agent after this season, and the Seahawks will be getting back Devon Witherspoon soon. This doesn't make him expendable, but he doesn't seem to be in the team's long-term plans.

Woolen would be a good fit for the Dolphins' secondary, but it is unlikely Chris Grier makes any moves this year. Miami is setting up to be more or less "sellers" before the deadline. While four of their next five games are winnable, if they can actually win three of the following four before the trade deadline, Grier may have more reason to make an incoming move.

The Dolphins would also have to consider his future contract. Woolen may not be open to a new deal with Miami and may instead want to hit the free agency market. Miami isn't financially capable of offering a significant contract extension at this time. They have just over $3 million in cap room, but will likely need to utilize it throughout the season as injuries occur.

Woolen may be the piece Miami needs to get better at cornerback, but Grier doesn't seem to be concerned now that he has Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas on the boundaries. It would still be worth exploring.

