Dolphins are one aggressive trade away from shaking up the AFC East

It's do or die for the Miami Dolphins this season. If they can't turn things around and at least earn a spot in the playoffs, it could be the end of the current regime. They've made a few aggressive moves in recent months, but there are still some glaring holes on their roster.

Recently-unretired Darren Waller is set to be Miami's starting tight end this year. He's nice to have on the roster, but it's hard to trust him to perform at a high level, especially early in the season. The Dolphins could use an upgrade at the position in a big way.

Cleveland Browns star David Njoku might just be the perfect solution.

Dolphins could pull off massive David Njoku trade to challenge for the AFC East title

Njoku is in the last year of his contract with the Browns. In Cleveland's current salary cap situation, there's a good chance that they let him walk in free agency next offseason. If that's the case, they should be open to trade talks, especially considering their meager outlook for 2025 and their recent investment in rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, don't have the luxury of focusing on the future. Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are on the hot seat, and they can't afford another disappointing finish. An aggressive move for Njoku would be a risk, but it's one they might need to take.

The veteran tight end would give Miami one of the most dangerous groups of pass catchers in the league. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the field, defenses would be forced to leave a major threat in one-on-one situations. McDaniel would thrive with that many weapons at his disposal.

The Dolphins have spent too long falling short of their division rivals. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have run the AFC East for decades, but it's time for Miami to challenge for the throne. If they can't do it this year, they might need to enter a full-scale rebuild.

Njoku isn't a cure-all for this roster's needs. The defense is still shaky at certain positions, and there are questions about the offensive line and Tua Tagovailoa's health. Miami will need a few things to go its way to make it back into the postseason, even with an upgrade at tight end. But this would take the team one step closer to being truly competitive with an elite offense.

