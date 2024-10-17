Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips gives positive update on his ACL injury
By Brian Miller
Jaelan Phillips tore his ACL against the Titans, but the Miami Dolphins star edge-rusher had some positive news for fans this week. Phillips took to social media to let everyone know that he is doing fine after undergoing surgery. It was a simple "tweet" but one that will give people hope of a return in 2025.
The good news is that Phillips' injury came early in the season, which will allow him to return closer to the start of next campaign - maybe he could even be ready by Week 1? He will play 2025 on the fifth-year option. Now, the hard work in his rehab begins:
It's tough to watch Phillips go through this. He was having a great season in 2023 prior to his Achilles injury, and this year was starting out well after he recovered from last year's injury. Now, there are two seasons lost for him.
The Dolphins should wait on contract talks with Jaelan Phillips
The Dolphins would not be smart to hold extension talks with Phillips until after the 2025 season. What should have been an easy decision now has to rely on his health recovery. It's not a knock on who Phillips is as a player, but investing a lot of money on someone who has missed two years is asking for trouble, and even if Phillips were to make it through 2025, he is a risky investment given his injury history.
The Miami duo of Phillips and Bradley Chubb was short-lived and while Phillips returned and left, we still have no timetable for the return of Chubb according to Mike McDaniel. He was injured late in the season last year. His original projected return was closer to November at the earliest.
There has been speculation that the Dolphins could target an edge-rusher ahead of the trade deadline, but the team needs to be prudent and see where they are after the next two weeks before making any big moves. As for Phillips, he's going to work around the clock to get back to 100 percent. Injury adversity isn't new for him - he'll be ready to attack things head on.