Dolphins playoff odds take a hit (but they are still alive) after Week 15 loss
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Houston Texans in Week 15, but they have not been eliminated from the playoffs yet.
The NFL is a crazy sports league, and the fact that a team can be sitting at six wins with only three games left and still be in the hunt for the postseason is ridiculous, but that is where the Dolphins find themselves after another loss.
Miami had its chances on Sunday, including a final drive opportunity eight points down before Tua Tagovailoa ended any hope with his third interception of the game. Now, Miami still has to win out, but they need more help than the rest of the NFL is likely going to give them.
Dolphins' chances of making the playoffs drop significantly after loss to Texans
While the Dolphins dropped to a 4% chance to make the postseason, the loss improved the Broncos' position. They went to 74% and would maintain at least a 27% chance even if they lose to the Colts.
Needless to say, the 2024 season has been incredibly disappointing for the Dolphins and their fans. A preseason favorite to make a run for the AFC East division title, the question now becomes whether or not Stephen Ross makes wholesale changes by the end of the season.
The Dolphins' embattled offensive line could not give the team a solid running game with just over 50 yards on the day. That didn't help their chances, but the Dolphins are not a team that should go into the playoffs playing the way they are.
Week 16 will likely end the season, regardless of what happens against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead of looking at the schedule and saying this team needs to lose "X" amount of games, they are now in a position to lose simply by another team winning.
While the Dolphins' chances to make the playoffs remain, the loss is likely going to allow the Texans and Steelers to both clinch playoff spots this weekend.
Miami will head home with their tails between their legs once again failing to beat a playoff-caliber team. They will host the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday.