Dolphins' problems go far deeper than a frustrating loss to Cardinals
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa sat on the sidelines with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He and the rest of his offense could do nothing more than watch the seconds tick off the clock as Kyler Murray moved his team into field goal range.
After two consecutive seasons of playoff football, the Miami Dolphins are not making the 2024 postseason. The team won't tell you that, the players won't say it, and Tua wants you to believe anything can happen. Fans, on the other hand, well, we know.
This season is more than losing a few players to injury or wasted weeks without Tagovailoa at quarterback. This is about something else, and it is the reason the Dolphins can't be trusted to rebuild the roster and they can't be trusted to trade players for draft capital.
Dolphins can't even be trusted to rebuild the roster in the offseason
Chris Grier's decisions as the team's general manager have made this mess. Miami should have beaten Arizona, but it made too many mistakes. Those mistakes cost the team their season (barring a miracle). The truth is, Grier rebuilt this team twice, and in 2019, he had everything he needed to make this roster something fantastic, but he failed.
The Dolphins can't trust Grier to trade players for more draft picks because he will use them to take players like Noah Igbinoghene or Liam Eichenberg. The Dolphins are likely to draft in the top 15 in 2025, and Grier will likely blow that pick, too.
Miami should have money to spend in free agency, but chances are he will spend a lot internally and then pick off the Dollar Tree aisle to supplement the roster.
Stephen Ross hasn't made a good business decision with his team since he bought the Dolphins. He has gone through coaches every three years but manages to give them pay increases before they are fired. His belief and trust in Grier is one of the biggest question marks surrounding the franchise.
The Dolphins need to be made over, maybe not rebuilt, but they don't have the management to get it done properly. Fans keep hoping for something to change, but nothing has. Meanwhile, they get to watch other teams find continued success after rebuilding years after the Dolphins attempted to.
Nothing with the Dolphins will change until Grier is removed from the team, and until that happens, they may as well not do anything other than what they are doing now: going out and playing and hoping for the best.