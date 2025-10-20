Dolphins' QB of the future is already becoming painfully obvious

We're not even halfway through the 2025 NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins' season is effectively over. Conversations surrounding the team have shifted from playoff chances to coaching changes and long-term plans.

At times, Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa have looked like one of the most dangerous duos in football. The coach's unique scheme has meshed perfectly with the quarterback's point-guard style of play. But their time together in Miami may be coming to an end. Unless the course of the season changes drastically, McDaniel's days with the Dolphins seem to be numbered. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, his fate might be tied to his coach's.

The Dolphins could be looking to find his replacement next offseason, and one candidate has started to make himself obvious. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been lighting up college football this year, and he could be the perfect solution to Miami's struggles on offense.

Fernando Mendoza could be Dolphins' QB of the future

By most metrics, Tagovailoa is having his worst season as a pro. His seven interceptions mark the most volatile start to a year he's had. He's been unable to find the explosive passes that he's thrived on in the past, causing Dolphins fans to grow impatient with their quarterback.

Mendoza is a prototypical quarterback in every way that Tagovailoa is not. His large frame, strong arm, and underrated mobility make him one of the most prolific players in the collegiate ranks. He's clinical in the pocket, quickly working through his reads to find an open receiver. Leading the Hoosiers to an impressive 7-0 record, he's quickly claimed the top spot in most QB prospect rankings this year.

With each passing week, the young QB is solidifying his spot as an early draft pick. His near-perfect performance against Michigan State had scouts buzzing about his potential as a pro. He completed over 85% of his passes, throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns on the day and leading the Hoosiers to a dominant win over the Spartans..

While there's no way of knowing who will be calling plays for the Dolphins next season, Mendoza's skill set makes him a fit in almost any system. He'll likely be off the board early in the first round, so Miami might not even have the chance to draft him. If they do, they could make him the first building block in a new era of Dolphins football.