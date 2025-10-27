Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals the fate of his new good-luck visor

After a four-touchdown game on Sunday against one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has a reason to be smiling. Given the way the day started, he should be smiling a lot more.

The Dolphins quarterback had his best game of the 2025 season, and it wasn't close. With a mix of timely running and passing, the Dolphins kept the game out of the hands of the Kirk Cousins-led Falcons. After the game, he talked about the new visor he was sporting.

After a BIG @MiamiDolphins W, is Tua's visor here to stay?



"I think so ... these guys like the visor so I might just keep the visor."

(@melanie_Collins) pic.twitter.com/G9hnQjhRai — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 26, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa could wear the visor moving forward, and why shouldn't he?

Miami's starting QB was required to wear a visor against the Falcons due to an eye infection. He woke up Sunday morning with his eye swollen and unable to see out of it. The training staff and medical team gave him antibiotics, but he still needed to wear a visor.

Tagovailoa was asked about the visor, and, through the smiles on his face, made it clear it might be here to stay.

It seems far more superstitious than anything else, but if it helped him, why not keep it? It surely didn't affect his game in week 8. Miami needs to hold onto anything that might work, even something so trivial.

The Dolphins won only their second game of the season, and their first in convincing fashion. It's an opportunity to build upon a game plan that actually worked. The question is, can it carry over to Thursday night when they play the Baltimore Ravens?

The Dolphins and Tagovailoa have a short flight back home before their Thursday night matchup with the Ravens. Tagovailoa and the entire team will need to build off what they did on Sunday.