Dolphins rival is ready to sell their future for polarizing Miami QB

The NFL offseason is starting to kick into gear with the NFL Combine arriving soon, but one Miami Dolphins rival is already apparently trying to get a jump on destroying their future.

There is a new rumor or some speculation floating around that the Dolphins AFC East rival, the New York Jets, are in the market for a quarterback and have reached out to the Tennessee Titans to potentially move up for the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Jets are currently selecting in the No. 7 spot, so it would be a considerable move if they wanted the top pick. According to Pro Football Network, the Jets are willing to pay a high ransom to get the selection, presumably for University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Jets have contacted the Titans to discuss the #1 pick in the NFL Draft to get Cam Ward.



Potential Trade Package:



Jets’ first-round pick (2025), second-round pick (2025), a first-round pick (2026), a second-round pick (2026) and another second-round pick (2027). pic.twitter.com/VnNUVQz0J2 — Brett Hoffman (@BrettHoffmanjr) February 19, 2025

Dolphins fans can at least take comfort the team won't be reaching for a QB this year

The Jets may believe they are a player away from being contenders, but they will still need to sign a veteran in free agency or risk destroying Ward in his first year. The Dolphins' rival has a lot of other problems than just quarterback.

If new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn want to make a splash, this is one way to do it.

Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins may not be long if he continues to miss games but this draft class isn't quarterback strong at the top. Most draft experts believe only two quarterbacks will be drafted early, Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

It is hard to imagine the Titans trading out of the top five, but a big haul of picks would certainly warrant consideration. Most believe the Titans are targeting edge rusher Abdul Carter. If they move down, Carter won't be on the board.

For Miami, it would be a nearly perfect situation for the Jets, who could self-impose before Ward gets up to NFL speed. Despite his play at the "U" many don't see him as a sure thing. The Jets must believe he can be another C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels, others believe he will need time to fully develop.

