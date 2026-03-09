Dolphins save cap space with Minkah Fitzpatrick trade but face brutal reality

The new Miami Dolphins regime of General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley have begun building the roster in their image but letting go of some big name players. The most notable was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was released on Monday morning with a post-June 1 designation. Not too long afterwards, the Dolphins moved on from one of their better players on defense.

On Monday, the Dolphins traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the rival New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. As part of the trade, the Jets signed Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million contract extension.

For Dolphins fans, it has to sting to see the team not only move on from one of their better players on the roster, but also to send him to a division rival. But with the Dolphins, they needed the cap space. So, how much do they have heading into the start of the leagal tampering period at noon ET?

Minkah Fitzpatrick trade gives Dolphins some cap space heading into new league year

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins cap commitment to Fitzpatrick drops from $18.8 million to $12.9 million as long as Miami didn't pay any of the salary. Now, with this trade set to become official, the Dolphins will have "more than $10 million in cap space."

These are the kind of sacrifices that Sullivan needed to make heading into the new league year. This is a team that need an overhaul, as the roster built by former GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel simply didn't pan out. With a lot of money on the books, the new regime had to figure out how to free up enough money so they can mold the roster in their image.

But that doesn't mean things will be easy for Sullivan and Hafley. First off, they need to find a new quarterback to replace Tagovailoa. As fans know, even bridge quarterbacks aren't cheap. Given that, and their lack of sufficient space, that means Sullivan and Hafley will likely have to build their roster through the draft. They have eight picks at their disposal this year, five of which are in the first three rounds. That could give Miami the chance to bring in difference makers.

The reality is that the Dolphins are going to be behind the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in terms of contending out of the AFC East. It should be considered a rebuild of sorts, considering all of the talent they let walk out the door this offseason.

The cap situation entering Monday wasn't great for Miami, but they now have some room to work with. Unfortunately for them, it comes at the expense of losing Fitzpatrick, their former first-round pick.