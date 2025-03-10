Dolphins sign former Jets first-round bust to back up Tua Tagovailoa

After sitting out the first day of free agency, the Miami Dolphins have filled a roster hole. Not fixed a problem, but filled the void.

While NFL teams were bouncing around adding players that should impact their teams ahead of the 2025 season, the Dolphins watched. They were not going to go to bed Monday night without adding someone.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are signing former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to a one-year deal.

Clearly, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel learned nothing from signing castoffs of the Jets. Last year they attempted to solve their problems with a combination of Mike White and Tim Boyle. Apparently, they believe that the third time is indeed a charm.

Wilson is signing a one-year deal with Miami, and fans are not at all thrilled, given there were better, more experienced options available. What makes it even worse is the Jets ran a similar style of offense to the one Miami uses and Wilson was horrible in it.

Why the Dolphins are going this route is anyone's guess, and at some point, the media will meet with Grier and McDaniel and ask them. Wilson has experience, but he hasn't been very good, and he couldn't get on the field in Denver last season as he backed up rookie Bo Nix.

Drafted second overall in the 2021 draft, Wilson never came close to living up to the expectations. He never made it out of his rookie contract and was released before reaching year three. He has not taken a snap since 2023.

Chris Grier throws $6 million at Zach Wilson to bac kup Tua.

The signing is bad enough but the contract is worse. Miami is giving Wilson $6 million with the potential to reach as high as $10 million. This is for a guy that didn't play at all last season from a team with serious cap issues.

If you are wondering what kind of reaction the Dolphins fans are having, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked fans for a GIF reaction to the addition. Needless to say, it has garnered the most interest of the entire first day of free agency. Click the above link to scroll through them.