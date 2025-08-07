Dolphins' sneaky Tua Tagovailoa replacement plan just got a massive boost

The 2025 Miami Dolphins season isn't expected to produce fantastic results, and while there has been speculation that Miami could be quietly setting itself up to tank, the one player they would do that for is staying in school.

There is one player that stands out in the 2026 NFL Draft class: Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Everyone has their eyes set on what he does this year. A player with an incredible quarterback family history is the early prize for one NFL team. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be the team that has the first pick in the 2027 NFL draft instead.

The Texas quarterback has not made his intentions known beyond the 2025 season, but his grandfather has made it clear that he will remain in school in 2026. That does not bode well for the Dolphins.

Arch Manning's likely draft decision is perfect if the Dolphins need to replace Tua Tagovailoa

Despite the talk of the Dolphins "tanking" this year, or just being plain horrible, Miami isn't going to be the NFL's worst team. They have too much offensive firepower and a solid front seven on defense. If Manning were to declare for the draft this year, the Dolphins have no chance of getting him without trading up to do it. That would be an expensive compensation.

The statement that Manning will remain at Texas is good news for the Dolphins, who could go through significant roster turnover after the season. Tyreek Hill is not expected to return in 2026, and both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips could be gone as well. If we are being honest, the Dolphins may have a better chance of being the worst team in 2026, which would put Miami up front for Manning.

The Mannings are known for trying to control where they play. Eli Manning should have remained with the Chargers, but the elder Archie Manning said it would not happen. The Giants drafted Phillip Rivers a couple of picks later and then traded him to the Chargers for Eli.

A similar situation could unfold in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts. If a surprising team claims the number one spot after this season, the Mannings could convince Arch to leave college and join that team, conversely if the team that has the first pick in 2027 isn't who they want, they could force a trade to someone else.

For the Dolphins, it's a potential win if he stays in school. They either have Tagovailoa for another season of evaluation, or they move on and let Quinn Ewers run the offense for a year and see what happens. If Miami has any interest in Manning, his staying in school is the best outcome.

