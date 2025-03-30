Dolphins may have solved their special-teams woes with 2 important moves

While most fans believe the Miami Dolphins made a slow start to their offseason, it is safe to say they at least got off on the right foot.

Firing Danny Crossman was long overdue. The now-former Dolphins special teams coordinator was a holdover from the Brian Flores era. Miami finally made the move to bring someone else in.

Craig Aukerman replaces him, and he has plenty of experience in the role. The Tennessee Titans may have struggled in Aukerman's final season, but they were one of the better units prior to that.

Hiring Aukerman is a win, at least on paper, simply because he isn't Crossman, and the Dolphins' special teams can't go much further toward the bottom.

And it's not the only smart move they made.

Notable offseason moves could fix the Dolphins' special-teams problems

Kicker Jason Sanders has no competition heading into the season, and that is fine. He earned that with his play last season. Punter Jake Bailey, on the other hand, has been inconsistent and at times erratic. The Dolphins realized this and signed Ryan Stonehouse, another former Pro Bowl punter.

Stonehouse said he was a bit surprised by his release in Tennessee. Miami benefits, but only if he can win the job from Bailey.

The Dolphins have not released Bailey, which is a bit surprising, but it seems they are going to have a legit competition for the job. What will be fun to watch is whether Sanders, who had Bailey as his holder the last two seasons (both good ones for Sanders), will play a role in determining who wins the punter job or if Stonehouse has the inside track, given his past with Aukerman.

This could become a battle that takes place throughout the offseason program, but despite Sanders having good seasons with Bailey holding, it still seems like a long shot for him to keep his job.

