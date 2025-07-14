Dolphins training camp could be dominated by a player nobody saw coming

With training camp about to begin, most fans are wondering what the Miami Dolphins are going to do at cornerback. It's a legitimate question given how the offseason has unfolded.

In 2024, there was a lot of hype over the Dolphins' secondary. Kendall Fuller was signed, Jalen Ramsey was ready for a full season, and there was excitement surrounding some of the young players Miami drafted and signed as priority free agents after the draft.

While camp got off to a good start, it wasn't the players everyone expected to stand out. That was 2023 undrafted free agent Ethan Bonner, who got up to speed quickly and appeared ready to contribute. Of course, that didn't happen and Bonner was inactive for most of the season.

That should change this year, however. Given the current state of the CB room, and starting issues, Bonner is in a position to not only stand out, but perhaps maneuver himself into a starting role.

Ethan Bonner could be the key to the Miami Dolphins secondary issues.

No other position outside of quarterback will be more scrutinized and dissected than cornerback. Miami will enter with Storm Duck and Cam Smith fighting for one boundary job, while Artie Burns will presumably Bonner for the other one.

Considering Burns' injury history, Bonner should get plenty of opportunity to impress defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. If he can build off his 2024 camp, Bonner could become the surprise again in 2025, but with a different outcome when the season starts.

Another name to watch in this competition is veteran Kendall Sheffield, who joined the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. The journeyman cornerback started his career off well in Atlanta, starting 20 games over two seasons, but he has not started a game since 2020. He has since spent time with the Falcons, 49ers, Titans, and Jets.

While it is logical to assume anyone has a chance to compete for the Jalen Ramsey vacancy, Bonner remains the player to watch if the Dolphins don't add another veteran before camp.