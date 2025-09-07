Dolphins’ Week 1 roster moves confirm what fans suspected all along

The Miami Dolphins needed to make two moves ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Colts. On Saturday, they announced both of those expected transactions.

With Jason Sanders on injured reserve, the Dolphins fanbase knew kicker Riley Patterson was going to be elevated from the practice squad. He will active for the first three weeks at least. Then it gets a bit more interesting. Miami also elevated running back Jeff Wilson to the roster.

Both players joining the active roster this week is not surprising, given the injuries to Sanders and Jaylen Wright, but it doesn't come without some questions regarding other positions.

Dolphins roster moves leave the tight end position vulnerable for Week 1 barring another transaction

Darren Waller is out Sunday, leaving Julian Hill and Tanner Conner as the only available tight ends this week. This isn't a good situation and warrants monitoring given the current state of the position.

With Wright ruled out before the end of the preseason, there was no chance Mike McDaniel would leave the running back duties to De'Von Achane and rookie Ollie Gordon. It's already a bit dicey starting the season with only three running backs healthy, but Achane isn't sure to be 100% with limited work this week as he comes back from a calf injury.

The only way the Dolphins can add another tight end would be to make a corresponding move on the 53-man roster. That means Miami would either have to release someone and then sign one of their guys off the practice squad, or bring in a free agent. Another option would be to put Waller on IR and let him have the next four weeks to get healthy.

At this point, it's unclear when Waller might return to the field. He has missed all but a portion of one practice since arriving in Miami in late July.

