Dream free-agent target would finally give Dolphins an answer for Josh Allen

The Miami Dolphins have a pretty decent defense under Anthony Weaver, but one player could make it a lot better: Joey Bosa.

The Dolphins' defense should get better in 2025, but they desperately need more help off the edge. Injuries to Bradley Chubb and another devastating injury to Jaelan Phillips put too much pressure on rookie defensive end Chop Robinson this past year.

Miami faces some big offseason questions if it has any plans to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills. It begins by bolstering both sides of the ball this offseason, but on defense, spending a little too much on a guy who could make Josh Allen suffer may not be a bad idea.

Bosa could be one of the top defensive players hitting the market this year. Growing speculation has him potentially being released by the Chargers in a move to save cap space. There will be plenty of suitors for Bosa if that happens.

Joey Bosa could help Dolphins' pass rush reach next level

Joey and his brother, Nick, are the sons of former Miami Dolphins draft bust John Bosa. The elder was taken in the 1987 draft and played until 1989. John married the sister of another big Dolphins draft bust, Eric Kumerow.

Joey grew up in South Florida, so why not bring him home?

If we look at this realistically, Bosa could easily step in and play off the edge opposite Robinson. The Dolphins have to be careful with Phillips, who is coming off another season-ending injury, and there is no guarantee that Chubb, at his age, is going to be the same player who was lost at the end of 2023 and missed all of last season.

We all know the Dolphins are not going to allocate the kind of money it would take to land Bosa, and they clearly have bigger needs, but he brings a mentality to the game that doesn't exist anywhere on the roster.

He is tough, smart, and has a work ethic that is lacking on the defensive side of the ball. Bosa plays with intensity, another thing lacking with the Dolphins. If Miami wants to change its culture, it would be a good start to add someone like Bosa.

