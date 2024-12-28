Dream Mike McDaniel replacement could join Dolphins' division rivals

The Miami Dolphins are likely going to run it back in 2025 with the same head coach and the same general manager. That isn't the case for the rest of the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2025 season as the odds-on favorites to win the AFC East again, and the New York Jets will have a new general manager and head coach by the time January is over. In New England, there are mixed feelings about the future of Jerod Mayo.

Mike McDaniel appears to be safe for the time being, but another division rival could get stronger.

Mayo recently talked about what might be in store for the offseason. Things like player evaluations and potential coaching changes that he is already working on. That has led many to believe Mayo will be back in 2025, and some have said Robert Kraft is behind the idea. Now, a new wrench has some wondering if it might change.

On The Pat McAfee Show, they revealed that the "word on the street" is former Patriots player and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is "very interested" in the Patriots job. Will that make Kraft change his mind about Mayo?

Dolphins fans should hope Jerod Mayo remains the head coach of the Patriots

This could make for an interesting offseason within the AFC East. Would Kraft pull his backing of Mayo, the guy he chose to replace Bill Belichick only a year ago, for Vrabel?

The Patriots are not a bad football team, but they are not coached well right now, and having Mayo on the sideline will keep the team near the bottom of the division, likely in a tie with the Jets. Vrabel is a different coach altogether. While he didn't find the kind of success many expected in Tennessee, his teams were more disciplined and a lot more physical.

Vrabel is a coach many Dolphins fans would love to see replace McDaniel if he were to be fired, so seeing him go to the Patriots wouldn't be good. Vrabel does come with his own question marks, for sure, but he would give the Patriots a better chance at growth.

