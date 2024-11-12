Fans erupt after Tua Tagovailoa does the unthinkable following interception on MNF
By Ryan Heckman
Capping off Week 10 on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins faced a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams and on the road, which added even more pressure to the situation.
The Dolphins came into this one with a record of 2-6 and had hardly survived without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the franchise passer missed four games following another concussion he suffered in Week 2 of this season.
Miami got Tua back a little over a couple of weeks ago in a game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the quarterback's return did not end up resulting in a win. The Dolphins have had a difficult time stopping the bleeding and have lost five of six, overall, including the team's first two games with Tua back under center.
Watching Tua put himself in harm's way in that prime time game against the Buffalo Bills was the stuff of nightmares for Dolphins fans and football fans, alike, for that matter. Following that concussion, there were of course plenty of opinions on what the quarterback should choose to do with his football future.
Sure enough, Tua decided to continue playing and fans were just hoping to see their team's leader try and play it a bit safer following his return.
In this one, against the Rams, Tua did not exactly accomplish that goal. Midway through the second quarter, he threw a pass which was picked off by Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom and returned a bit down the right sideline. This would be the first of back-to-back turnovers in the game, but believe it or not, that wasn't the biggest story of this particular moment.
Tua immediately went into defensive mode, and no, not the kind fans had been hoping for. Instead, the quarterback made his way to Rozeboom and attempted to tackle the linebacker ... while leading with his head.
Let's just say the play didn't exactly go over well with the fans. Social media erupted.
Fans went ballistic watching Tua Tagovailoa attempt head-first tackle after throwing an interception on Monday Night Football
